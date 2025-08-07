Tina Dee Nowicki passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2025.

She was born in 1966 and was the youngest child of Eugene and Sandra Nowicki.

Tina graduated from Atascadero High School in 1984 and soon after began working for Williams Brother Market. She held many positions in her 40-year career; her last position was Dairy Box Manager at Albertson’s in Paso Robles, where she had been employed for the past 23 years.

Tina loved to travel with Tom; she loved to share stories about where they had been, what they did there, what they ate, and where they were headed on their next adventure. Her favorite vacation spots were Santa Barbara, Carmel by the Sea, Napa Valley, Sedona, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Tina also loved vacationing with her parents.

Tina LOVED cats and she had many hobbies, including crocheting blankets, sewing, building Lego sets, cooking, trying new foods and restaurants, playing board and card games, and watching old movies with Tom, even though Tom had seen the movie 100 times. She also collected Precious Moments Figurines, Beanie Babies, and anything cat-related. She was also a voracious reader of books.

Tina will be remembered as a caring, loving, giving daughter, granddaughter, sister, sister-in-law, Aunt, Great Aunt, girlfriend, and best friend.

Tina was preceded in death by her Mother, Sandra Nowicki, and is survived by the love of her life of 32 years Thomas Faiola, her father, Eugene Nowicki, brother, Michael Nowicki (Lisa), sister, Michelle Baro (Mat), brother, Allan Nowicki, and three nieces, Melissa Adams, Ashley Baro, and Katherine Nowicki.

There will be a private graveside service at Atascadero Cemetery.

Please join us for a Celebration of Tina’s Life on Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:00 Noon at the Templeton Community Center, 601 Main Street, Templeton, CA 93465.

