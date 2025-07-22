Stephen Joseph Orco was born on December 7, 1935, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. His parents were Stephen and Theresa (nee Kayan). He had two older sisters, Katherine and Ethel.

Stephen showed musical talent at an early age and began studying drums. He attended St. Cyril and Methodius school for grades one through eight and graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport. He enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 1956. His first duty station was at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona. His exceptional musical talent was recognized, and he was selected to be a percussionist with the U.S Air Force Academy band in Colorado. As part of the band, he marched in the inaugural parade for President John F. Kennedy.

After he left the service, he relocated to Northern California, where he was employed in the sanitation department of Foster City. He relocated to Southern California in 1988. Steve was employed by the state of California for over 25 years. Principally at the now-defunct boys’ school. He also served in the Army National Guard and the California National Guard. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from the College of San Mateo.

Steve was divorced once and widowed once. He married Gail Marie Lafferty on May 9, 2016, which resulted in a very happy union. Steve was a devout Christian and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He also attended Zion Lutheran Church in San Luis Obispo, where Gail is a member. Steve was a generous and kind person who loved animals. He was fortunate to have many kind and thoughtful friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 23, at Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles, and an interment will follow at Paso Robles Cemetery at 11 AM, with a reception to follow at the funeral home.

