Shane Calvin Kendrick passed away on August 25, 2025, in Lake Elsinore, California. We will forever be at a loss. Shane was born on January 14, 1988, in San Luis Obispo to Coy Kendrick and Stephanie Johnston. Shane brought joy and warmth to all who knew him.

He grew up in Pozo and Atascadero, attending Santa Margarita Elementary and Atascadero High School before continuing his education at Cuesta College. Shane worked for many years at Red Scooter Deli, a family business that reflected his generous spirit and dedication. He later moved to Los Alamos and, most recently, to Lake Elsinore with his longtime girlfriend, Kendall Anderson, and their beloved dog, Bowie, to be closer to his family.

His laughter was unforgettable, and his heart was as big as it was kind. He had an unwavering compassion for others, always ready to share what he had with those in need. His love of animals was boundless.

He is survived by his father Coy Kendrick (Theresa), mother Stephanie Johnston (Richard), siblings Whitney Kendrick (Lori), Courtney Kendrick, Shy (Adrian), Devyn Kendrick, Coy Kendrick, Calvin Kendrick, Monica Naccarato, William Johnston (Harmony), Barak Johnston, Ariel Johnston, and Marah Johnston (Michael); many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 19, at 12 pm at ARISE Vineyard Church, 1775 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

