Patrick Heckman was born June 10, 1970, in Bellflower, California. He grew up near close family in Orange County. He was blessed when his mother, Cherri, met his Dad, Gary Brodie. They soon moved to the Central Coast.

Pat spent his teenage years in Shell Beach and Atascadero, graduating from Atascadero High School in 1988. He loved the beach and surfed with friends daily in Morro Bay and Cayucos. He married the love of his life, Suzanne Larsen, in 1996. They started a family that grew to five children: Thomas, Emily, Luke, Holly, and Autumn. They are his greatest pride and joy and his reason for living.

Pat enjoyed sports as a kid and as an adult. He donated several years of service to Atascadero Little League, youth roller hockey, and AYSO soccer. Being a coach and Dad came naturally to him, and he loved it.

Pat started his own business, Rockview Drafting. He’s an expert in structural steel detailing.

His faith in God and strength from family allowed him to endure Stage 4 cancer treatments for eighteen months. He remained positive and hard-working in the toughest of times.

Gone before him are his mother, Cherri, Uncle Dennis, and grandparents, Vic and Cheridah Heckman. He is survived by his devoted father, Gary Brodie; uncles Mickey and Paul; aunts Maureen and Annette; cousins; nieces; nephews; his wife, Suzanne; and children Tommy, Emily, Luke, Holly, and Autumn. He will be dearly missed and always remembered. He lives on through his children, the memories, the jokes, and through his future grandchildren that may come to have his smile, laughter, sense of humor, friendly demeanor, stubbornness, and grit.

Rest in peace, Pat, may we see you again in God’s heavenly kingdom.

Services will be held at Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church on August 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

