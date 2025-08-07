Milo Leon Emmack passed away stoically at home, surrounded by friends and family, in Atascadero, CA, on June 20, 2025, at the age of 84. God miraculously granted us three beautiful years, though his prognosis was bleak after he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2022, which had spread throughout his system before being detected, due to the medical interference created by ‘Covid’.

Born in South Dakota, Milo was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a third-generation Master Barber who joyfully practiced his craft for 68 years. He owned and ran several shops in Wyoming and California, but his pride and joy was The Barber Shop in Atascadero, which he started 35 years ago. Milo was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Janice Ruth Emmack. He is survived by his children, Bill and Staci Emmack, his grandchildren, Chance and Hannah Emmack, and his great-grandson, Rad.

Known for walking everywhere, doing yoga and Silver Sneakers weekly, and never missing a Music in the Park event, Milo was a vibrant presence in Atascadero. He danced to every song, made friends wherever he went, and shared a wicked sense of humor that kept everyone smiling.

A founding member of Hope Lutheran Church, Milo sang in the choir for over 35 years. He was also an active member of Vintage Church in Templeton, where he supported their mission and cherished many friendships there. His deep Christian faith carried him through life’s hardships with grace, humility, and that ever-present twinkle in his eye.

Milo will be remembered for his laughter, generosity, professionalism, his quiet strength, and for being someone who made people feel seen, known, and loved. He will be dearly missed.

The family wishes to thank his community of friends, clients, neighbors, fellow barbers, Elks and Masons, beloved Wyoming school chums, and his many dance companions for their unwavering love and support.

Please join us as we gather to honor and celebrate the remarkable life of Milo Emmack — beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, veteran, barber, dancer, and cherished member of the Atascadero community.

Milo lived with joy, humor, humility, and faith. He made friends everywhere he went, danced like no one was watching (but always hoped they were), and never missed a chance to bring a smile to someone’s face. We’d be honored to have you with us to share stories, laughter, music, and memories in the spirit he lived by.

When: Sept. 12, 13 &14

12th: 9-11am- join us for a 3-mile hike that Milo walked daily for 20-plus years

13th: 4-8pm Vintage Church Memorial service followed by live music and dancing. Light refreshments will be served

14th: Brunch at Staci’s house for out-of-town guests and family. Contact Staci at 805.400.9449 for details.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Atascadero Senior Center, Hope or Vintage Church, or simply dance to your favorite song in Milo’s honor.

Let’s celebrate the love, life, and legacy of a truly unforgettable man.

