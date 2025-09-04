Michael Stanton Virgil, 83, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2025.

Mike was born in Los Angeles on April 26, 1942, the second of four children of Thomas and Mae Virgil. He grew up in Pasadena and attended St. Francis High School, where he excelled as an athlete, was named an All-State football player, and served as captain of his team.

His greatest love, however, was the ocean. Mike became a legendary and documented body surfer, most famously at the Wedge in Newport Beach. He spent much of his twenties on the beaches of Newport and Orange County, body surfing with fearlessness and skill that became his trademark.

At the age of 28, Mike moved north to California’s Central Coast and settled in Atascadero. There, he founded and ran Stanton Landscaping, serving the community for decades until his retirement in 2012. He also built his own passive solar house, a feat of which he was immensely proud. He was deeply rooted in San Luis Obispo County, where his work, his humor, and his loyalty left a lasting mark. Mike was known for his generosity, his larger-than-life stories, and his ability to bring out the best in others simply by being himself.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mae Virgil, and his sister, Diane McFadden. He is survived by his siblings, Tommy Virgil and Francie Monk; his children, Rachel Dahlen-Osborne and husband Marcus Osborne, Sarah Nunley and husband Frank Nunley, Rebekah Virgil, and Timothy Virgil; and his grandchildren, who were his love and his legacy. We will carry him on in all the good that they do.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 12, 2025, at See Canyon Fruit Ranch in Avila Beach, beginning at 12:00 p.m., followed by a barbecue lunch. Please RSVP to Sarah or Rachel.

