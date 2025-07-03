Michael Kenneth Jackson, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 71. He was born on October 29, 1953, in the Bronx, New York, to the late George Jackson and Dorothea Phillips.

At 18, Michael embarked on an adventurous journey, hitchhiking from New York to California, where he met the love of his life, Helen Elizabeth Fritschle. Michael and Helen shared a remarkable 43 years of marriage, building their lives in Paso Robles, CA. They loved beginning each day with their morning coffee ritual, “Coffee With Helen.” Their shared faith was a cornerstone of their lives as devoted members of the House of Prayer Church.

Though he didn’t follow a traditional college path for himself, Michael deeply valued education, inspiring all his children to pursue university degrees. He was known for his eccentric and gregarious personality, never meeting a stranger. Michael loved to laugh, possessed a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed surprising people with probing questions like, “Do you look like who you are?” He was incredibly playful, especially with his grandchildren, and his passion for music, particularly Jimi Hendrix, was infectious. He enjoyed watching films with his family, camping, Bearcat football, and the peacefulness of his cherished 2-acre property.

Michael is lovingly survived by his devoted wife, Helen Elizabeth Jackson; his children, Tamu Raha Harvey, Jamal Raha Harvey (April Harvey), Elisha Joel Jackson (Elisabeth Landa Jackson), Jordona Janae Jackson Smith (Brenton Bernard Smith), and Isaiah Maximillion Jackson (Anna Elizabeth Jackson). He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Lucca Bean Jackson, Jeremiah Bernhard Smith, Salma Lee Jackson, Zora Solomon Smith, and Aria Lee Jackson. He is survived by eleven beloved siblings and a host of nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his cherished son, Jeremiah Lee Jackson (survived by Amy Elisa Jackson), and his dear sister, Margie Jackson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the House of Prayer Church of God in Christ, 640 S Frontage Road, Nipomo, CA.

