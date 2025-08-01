Lois M. Ramont, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Grandmere), great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on July 9, 2025. Lois’s life was a beautiful example of love, compassion, and deep faith, leaving a lasting legacy for her family, friends, and community.

Born on February 13, 1935, in San Francisco, CA, Lois grew up in the small town of Arbuckle, CA. As a teenager, she faced one of the greatest challenges of her life when she overcame tuberculosis, an experience that helped shape her unwavering strength and resilience throughout her years.

Lois’s journey took her from Arbuckle to San Francisco, where she met her future husband, Dick. They were married for an incredible 71 years, building a partnership founded on mutual respect, love, and shared dreams. Together, they raised seven children – Dale, Paul, Tracy, Pamela, Janet, Lee, and Gaye – and built a family filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Lois was proud of her seven children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, each of whom carries a piece of her heart. Lois’s compassion extended to her welcoming a Vietnamese refugee, Jason (Thai) Tran, into her home, and he quickly became part of the Ramont clan.

Lois loved to cook and entertain, always eager to host family and friends with her signature dishes, a welcoming spirit, and a love for gathering people around the table. That love of cooking led Lois and Dick, along with their good friends Marilyn and Bill Watson, to open a sandwich shop and catering service in Anaheim, CA, where Lois’s warm hospitality and delicious food earned the loyalty of many customers. The next business venture for the group was operating a charming bed and breakfast in Anaheim, which they did for another decade.

Lois and Dick retired to Atascadero, CA, where Lois became an active member of The Community Church of Atascadero. She devoted much of her time and energy to serving others, whether through her charity work, volunteering with the Atascadero Police Department, or simply lending a helping hand to those in need. Outside of her volunteer efforts, Lois was a passionate reader, enjoyed traveling, and loved collecting dolls and angels, which filled her home with joy.

Lois is survived by her beloved husband Dick, children Dale (Tracy) Ramont, Paul (Kathleen) Ramont, Tracy Ramont, Pamela (Greg) Rosendale, Janet (Angela Rezzano) Ramont, Lee (Heidi Estrada) Ramont, Gaye (Jacques) Ramont-Cantin, and Jason Tran, grandchildren Amanda (Pat Breen) Ramont, Emily (Kyle) Rixey, Adam (Solantyell) Rosendale, Abigail (William Hinson) Rosendale, Aidan Cantin, and Elise Cantin, and great-grandchildren (Ella, Raylin, and Owen) who will all carry forward her legacy of love and generosity. She was preceded in death by her brother Doug Mathews.

Lois will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her, but her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched, the values she instilled in her family, and the profound impact she had on her community.

A celebration of Lois’s life will be held on Saturday, September 6, at noon at The Community Church of Atascadero (5850 Rosario Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422), followed by a light lunch. The family invites all who knew Lois to join in remembering her remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lois’s memory to The Community Church of Atascadero.

