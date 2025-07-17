Kyle Lamar Haynes passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with family in Heritage Ranch on March 21st, 2025, at the age of 67. Born in Dallas, TX, to Rita Jeannine and Hal Rammers Haynes, Kyle spent his childhood years in Glendora, CA, excelling in football and baseball, and achieving all-CIF recognition. He then went on to play football for the Cal Poly Mustangs and graduated with honors in Speech Communications.

Kyle made SLO County his home once meeting the love of his life, Lori. He went on to enjoy a rewarding career as a Senior Deputy Corrections Officer at the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department. He and Lori raised their family in Paso Robles, later moving to Heritage Ranch.

Kyle enjoyed coaching youth football and baseball, regular camping trips, boating, fishing, and watersports with his family and friends. After retirement, he was often found relaxing lakeside on the shores of Lake Nacimiento or on day trips to the coast for walks with his dog, Annie. His heart was fulfilled by sharing good times and great music with those he loved.

Kyle was a devoted husband and father and will be forever missed by his surviving family: a loving wife, Lori; two children, Denny (Laura) Haynes, Emma Jo (Troy) Closser; and granddaughter, Viola Closser. Siblings in order: Donna, Mark, Scott, and Shawna.

In lieu of services, please donate to a youth athletics program of your choice.

