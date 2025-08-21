Karen Williams, 82, formerly of Atascadero, passed away following a years-long battle with dementia on July 12, 2025. She was loved by many and will be missed beyond measure.

Karen was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 24,1943, to Donald and Harriet O’Henley. Growing up in a family with five children, she lived in many locations throughout the United States and Guam due to being an “Air Force Brat”. The last five years of her life had been spent on the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in Washington.

Karen was a proud mom of four, a loving grandma to 12, and a great grandma to 14, whom she cherished as her greatest loves. She spent many years as a 4-H leader, PTA mom, supportive chauffeur, and fan for many sporting events for her four children. She had a passion and talent for fabric, crafting, and painting. The scent of her home-baked bread, upon her children’s arrival home from school, is a favorite core memory for them. One family member stated that her hugs were something hard to describe, but said, “They felt like a bolt of pure, genuine, magnetic love straight through your heart that made us feel so immensely loved.” She adored her dogs and left behind her cherished companion, Sparky.

Karen was preceded in death by her dedicated and loving husband of over fifty years, Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Harriet O’Henley, and her siblings, Donald O’Henley, Jr., Lloyd O’Henley, and JoAnne Christian. She is survived by her four children: Lawson Williams II (Ginger), Kim King (Troy), Laura Berna (Charlie), and Morgan Williams (Bonnie); her beloved grandchildren: Lawson Williams III, Justin (Emily) Williams, Ryan King, Andrew (Kelly) King, and Jeffrey King, Karen, Kimberly and James Berna, Logan (Breezy) Williams, Mika Williams (Azeem), and Levi (McKenna) Williams; her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who were all a special part of her life. Finally, she leaves behind her lifelong best friend, treasured and beloved “little” sister, Dianne (Dan) Partington, and their daughters Angela (Michele), Alison (Jim), and Aimee (Adrian).

