John P. Gates (Johnny), father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother. John died on June 28, 2025, at the age of 87. He was a barber and cattleman. He also served in the National Guard.

His survivors are daughter Therese Wasley, husband Mike, son Paul Gates, his wife Dana, and daughter Renne Pruitt, husband Dallas. He is also survived by three siblings: a sister, Virginia Mackham, and Rita Beckett, and a brother, Danny Gates. He also had many grandchildren and wonderful nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his brother Bill, sister Betsy, and brother Eddy.

Many people knew John as the barber for the first haircut of many generations after generation. He also raised cattle, so Templeton sales yard was like his third home.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations towards Hospice.

Like this: Like Loading...