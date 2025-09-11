It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John “Big John” Berwick, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, coach, and friend, who left us on August 11, 2025, at the age of 61.

Born on August 7, 1964, in Downey, California, John lived a life full of purpose, passion, and unwavering love for his family and community. A gifted athlete, he attended Fresno Pacific University on a full basketball scholarship after two years at Cypress College, where he played under the legendary coach Don Johnson. John earned his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, combining his love of sports with his passion for teaching and mentorship.

Basketball: John’s athletic accomplishments were exceptional. At La Mirada High School, he earned All-State, All-League, and All-City honors all four years. His dedication and talent earned him a full scholarship to Fresno Pacific University, where he made an incredible impact on the court. He earned All-Conference honors every year, was named Conference Player of the Year his senior season, and served as team captain and team MVP his final year of college.

Boxing: John was also a powerhouse in the boxing ring. He was a two-time Golden Gloves California State Heavyweight Champion, a three-time Police Olympics heavyweight champion, and a World Games Police heavyweight champion. He compiled an impressive 22–1 boxing record.

After college, John became a journeyman ironworker with Local 433, where his strong work ethic and leadership quickly set him apart. In 1989, he began his career at the California Youth Authority in Camarillo before transferring to the Paso Robles Youth Correctional Facility in 1994. Over nearly two decades, he served on the tactical team and played a pivotal role in shaping young lives. In 2008, John transitioned to the California Department of State Parole, where he was part of the Gang Investigation Task Force and the Sexual Offenders Unit, continuing his lifelong commitment to justice and rehabilitation. He retired after 28 years of public service.

John had a heart of gold and a joy for life that was contagious. He had a way of making everyone—regardless of their background—feel valued and seen. A natural-born storyteller, John could light up any room with his humor, his quick wit, and his endless energy. He was a leader, a coach, and a mentor not only to his own children but to many of their friends, shaping lives both on and off the basketball court.

Beyond his career, John loved deeply and lived fully. He had a passion for empowering those around him and making a difference in people’s lives. He cherished the simple things—driving his Willys Jeep out on the ranch, riding horses, spending time at the beach, and being surrounded by his dogs, and finding killer deals on Craigslist. He was an animal lover, an adventurer, and a man who embraced life’s little joys. A gifted writer and storyteller, John always had a story to share, a lesson to teach, and a way of making everyone around him laugh. Above all, nothing brought him greater joy than his family.

John is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Sherri Berwick, and their children J.D., Natalie, Shannon, and Robert. He was a proud “Papa” to his grandchildren, Ellie Berwick and Walker Berwick, with another grandchild on the way. John is also survived by his sisters Patty Roberts, Rae Lynn Lucas, and Terressa Berwick, who shared an unbreakable bond with him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and generosity that will live on in the countless lives he touched.

A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, September 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Atascadero High School Gymnasium. Family and friends are invited to join us as we honor and remember this extraordinary man.

Big John will forever be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his endless compassion, and his ability to make everyone around him feel like family. His light lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

