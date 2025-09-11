Joanne Elkins (née Alyea, formerly Roberts), 73, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2025. Born August 9, 1951, in Culver City, California, she was the daughter of Benton and Gloria Alyea and sister to Marianne, Rebecca, and Steven.

Joanne had a lifelong passion for music, education, and caring for others. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she lived a life of faith, kindness, and service.

In 1977, Joanne married Robert Roberts, and together they raised three children: Aaron, Julie, and Paisley. In 2007, she married Duane Elkins, and her family grew to include Joseph, Erica, Leah, and Jonathan. Joanne welcomed her stepchildren and their families with warmth, forming deep and enduring bonds.

A proud grandmother, Joanne cherished her 13 grandchildren — Mauricio, Luca, Santiago, Eloisa, Kennedy, Kove, Kole, Bruce, Logan, William, Colwyn, Andromeda, and Calypso — and found immense joy in being a part of their lives.

A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1257 Centinela Avenue, Santa Monica, California. All who knew and loved Joanne are welcome to attend and honor her memory.

