Jill Heilmann passed away on July 26, 2025. During her time with us, she touched many lives. Though many thought her abrasive, those that knew her best saw a heart of gold.

She worked for the same employer for 40+ years, but filled other, more important roles: daughter, sister, wife, and friend. Many in the area will know her as a cowgirl, ranch hand, and master BBQ’er. She adored her father, tolerated her siblings, sparingly gave her heart, but once given, never rescinded.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Steve Bennett, siblings Gary Novak, Scott Kraemer, Janet Estrada, Joel Heilmann, Gena Brenda, Daniel Heilmann, and her twin brother Jack Heilmann, as well as countless cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Gottfried Heilmann, mother Rosemary Lomison, and brother Lester Burnett.

A celebration of life will be held on September 20, 2025, at Templeton Park at 11:00 am. For more info or questions, call 805-400-4823.

