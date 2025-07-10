Jeffery Lagle, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2025, at the age of 53. Born on February 3, 1972, in Petaluma, California, Jeff’s life was defined by his deep love for family, unwavering loyalty, and unforgettable sense of humor.

Jeff spent his childhood in Willits, California, where his adventurous spirit took root. He often reminisced about the fun and freedom of those early years, filled with exploration and close-knit community. He loved returning to Petaluma to visit extended family—especially his cherished grandparents, Fred and Liz Giacomini.

A dedicated public servant, Jeff worked for 20 years on the Caltrans (Landscape/Guardrail Crew), proudly serving the State of California with skill and commitment. In 2012, he married the love of his life, Shirley Zhang. Together, they built a happy life in Sacramento, where Jeff was known for his kind heart, deep love of movies and the Denver Broncos, quick wit, and thoughtful phone calls that made people feel remembered and loved.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Shirley Zhang Lagle; his mother, Joan Lagle; his siblings, Elizabeth Hill (Murray), Brian and Jen Gaviola; and his beloved nieces: Amy Martin, Kaylee Ensley, Malia Gaviola, and Kalani Gaviola. He also leaves behind many loving cousins, including his best friend David Lagle, along with extended family members and countless friends who will deeply miss his humor, warmth, and generous spirit.

Jeff’s memory lives on in the laughter he sparked, the loyalty he embodied, and the stories that will continue to be shared by those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on August 10, 2025, in Paso Robles, California, where friends and family are invited to gather, remember, and share stories of a true friend—Jeff “Bubba” Lagle.

Forever in our hearts. Love you all.

