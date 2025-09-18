In remembrance of Jean Gates Mosinski. A Life Well Lived

Jean Gates Mosinski, age 91, of Atascadero, California, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Vista Rosa in San Luis Obispo. She was born on January 29, 1934, in Atascadero to the late Meredith and Luceille Gates.



She was raised with her sisters on a small farm in Templeton before the family moved to the Eagle Ranch in Atascadero, where her father managed the ranch. Jean graduated from Atascadero High School in 1951 and attended San Luis Obispo Junior College. One of the highlights of her life was marrying LeRoy Mosinski on October 16, 1953, whom she met while working at Camp Roberts. They moved to Chicago, where Kathy and Lynne were born. After six years in Chicago, the family returned to ranch life in Atascadero, where Mike and Stephanie were born.



Jean served her community well; she was a volunteer librarian at Santa Rosa Road Elementary School, a Girl Scouts leader for her daughter’s troops, and an active member of many other local groups and organizations. Jean had a rewarding career as Office Manager at Wilkins Creative Printing for 30 years.



She enjoyed Cayucos family vacations, her annual sister trips, memorable motor home adventures, and recounting family history and stories, especially about her Grandma Lulu Gates. Jean was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Jean was an amazing woman and was a trusted mentor to many. She was elegant and full of grace, yet very down to earth. She was a talented, multi-medium artist and an award-winning watercolorist. She was adventurous and a lifelong learner.



Everyone loved her sense of humor and beautiful laugh and smile. Jean would meet strangers but always departed as friends. She was talented, generous, poised and proper, never petty, and never uttered a curse except for that one time with Mike.

Jean’s life mantra: “It is what it is, just deal with it.”

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents, Meredith and Luceille Gates; sister Bonnie Wilkins and brother-in-law Robert Wilkins Jr; son-in-law Arthur Seitz; and son-in-law Robert Loya.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Denison, and brother-in-law, Norman Denison; daughter, Kathy Loya; daughter, Lynne Seitz; son, Michael Mosinski, and wife, Lynette; daughter, Stephanie, and husband, Luke Marden; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and her dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Jean will be interred at The Chapel of Roses Reflection Garden in Atascadero.



Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean’s caregivers at Vista Rosa and Central Coast Home Health Hospice for their compassion and dedication to her care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of SLO County or the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

