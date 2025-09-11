Jackie Louise King was born on October 1, 1952, in Alpine, Texas, the seventh child of Edward and Savilla King. In 1958, the family moved to California, where Jackie was raised alongside her six siblings in Livermore, CA: Ron King of Dixon, CA; Dan King of Paso Robles, CA; Ginger Serpa of Central Valley, CA; Ed King of Arkansas; Chester King, who died in Vietnam in 1970; and Brenda King Mitchell of Oceanside, CA.

Jackie graduated from Granada High School in 1971 and later moved to Alaska, where she worked for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and then at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

After returning to California, Jackie raised her two wonderful sons, Brian and Neil, as a single mother in Paso Robles. Once her sons were grown, she began working at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, where she also pursued her education and proudly earned six associate degrees.

When Brian and his wife Kayla established their home in Apple Valley, Jackie joyfully moved to be closer to them. In Apple Valley, she embraced her role as “Grandma” with her whole heart—enjoying ice cream dates, park adventures, spontaneous trips to Big Bear, dance parties in the living room, and countless cherished sleepovers with her beloved grandbabies.

Jackie passed away on April 26, 2025, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Her strength, kindness, and unwavering love for her family remain a lasting inspiration to all who knew her.

