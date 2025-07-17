H. John Coakley, beloved son of Dr. John D. and Adele C. Coakley and brother to William D. Coakley, passed away peacefully after a life marked by quiet strength, curiosity, and generosity.

John grew up in Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Maryland, and he also spent time in Homer, NY, with his grandparents. Proud of his mother’s Lebanese heritage, he also served as the Coakley family genealogist, conducting extensive ancestral research and sponsoring an archaeological excavation of his great-great-grandfather’s farm in Kentucky.

He was educated in Homer, NY; Cos Cob and Greenwich, CT; and Gaithersburg, MD. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1964 and went on to earn an MBA with distinction from American University in 1966.

During college, John managed and taught swimming at local pools during the summers. From 1966 to 1972, he served in the United States Air Force Reserve, training in riot duty and exemplifying calm leadership under pressure.

On June 20, 1970, he married Carol B. Coakley. Together, they moved to California and raised two daughters. John was a proud father of his two wonderful daughters and their husbands. In time, he became a cherished grandfather to six grandchildren, three boys and three girls, whom he adored and encouraged to pursue education and their dreams.

Professionally, John led with integrity and vision. He worked in transportation and distribution for two Fortune 500 companies, became a partner in a trucking line in the 1980s, and later, he and Carol owned and operated a bed and breakfast. He also founded and managed several successful ventures in real estate development and property management. Known as the “silent aggressor,” John was a thoughtful and strategic presence who quietly made a big impact.

Later in life, John fulfilled a lifelong dream by moving to Paso Robles and planting a vineyard. He found deep joy in tending the vineyard and especially in enjoying the wines it produced. He also enjoyed his later years with his long-time companion, Terry Hensley. His passions extended beyond agriculture to include history, antique collecting, oriental rugs, and rare coins.

A devoted father, proud grandfather, and loyal friend, John was also a generous mentor who helped others succeed in business and in life. He established a scholarship fund to support those working toward their goals and remained a steady source of wisdom and encouragement.

John believed the most important things in life were family, friends, health, and happiness—and he lived those values daily.

John leaves behind a legacy of love, learning, and encouragement.

