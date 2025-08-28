Doug Mitchell made his way to heaven on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the age of 81.

As a young teen, Doug migrated from his birthplace of Portsmouth, Virginia, to San Diego County. In his early twenties, he began a long career with Caltrans, District 11. As a resident of Escondido for several years, he and his first wife, MaryAnne, became parents to two boys. Brian, age 60, resides in Carlsbad with his wife, SueAnn, along with their daughter, Summer, age 22. Doug’s youngest son, Bob, age 57, resides in Escondido with his mother, MaryAnne Miller.

Doug became a resident of Atascadero in 1990 when he accepted a job in District 5 as the Maintenance Superintendent at Caltrans in Templeton. He and his future wife, Debbie Mitchell, purchased a home in Atascadero and were married in September of 1991. Doug retired in 2004 as a Caltrans Maintenance Manager II.

Although Doug had a successful work career, his resume didn’t end with Caltrans. He was proud to be a father to Bob and Brian and “Poppa Doug” to his beautiful granddaughter, Summer. Doug was also Debbie’s protector, cheerleader, soulmate, and perfect life partner. She is heartbroken that dementia stole her husband and brought their love story to an early end.

Doug is also survived by his dog, Gracie, and his cats, Cheeto and Tuesday. Waiting for their fur daddy at the Rainbow Bridge are Jingles, Charlie, Sunny, Sneakers, Pickles, Cissy, Riley and Layla.

A deep appreciation goes to Angelita, Kevin, Loretta, and Julie at Irene’s Board and Care in Paso Robles where Doug resided for the last 21 months. Debbie is also grateful for the Wilshire Hospice staff, especially Nurse Rochelle W., for her kindness and guidance. Thank you to Dignity Hospice for the care provided for the last month and a half.

A world of thanks goes to Bob Drue, Doug’s golf buddy and friend. Doug truly loved you, Bob. Thanks for keeping him entertained on the golf course where the scorekeeping was certainly unique. You provided him so much laughter.

And, last but not least, praise goes to Doug’s Caltrans friends through the years who added memories to his life. Thank you Gary Saunders, John Cottier, Jon Wood, Rick Green, Jim Erickson, Ed Anderson, John Hashiguchi, Bill Harms (D), Walt McDaniel (D), and Benny Herrera (D) for your friendship.

Rest in peace, my beloved Cabana Boy. What a privilege it was to have been your wife for almost 34 years.

Like this: Like Loading...