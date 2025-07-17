Debra Weber, a beloved wife, loving mother, and grandmother, and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025, in Atascadero, California, at the age of 71.

Debra was born on July 9, 1953, in Monterey, California, to Clyde and Helen Whitaker, and spent her life devoted to faith, family, and service to others. She grew up with a deep sense of faith and family values that remained central to her entire life.

Debra dedicated many years to serving others as a school aide and church secretary, roles in which her quiet strength, patience, and warmth touched many lives. She was a woman who lived her faith daily, whether through her work, her care for others, or the gentle kindness she extended to everyone around her.

Debra’s greatest joy came from her deep love for the Lord, her family, and the simple beauty of life. She cherished time spent with her husband, John, and their children, Crystal Weber, Joshua Weber, and Jessica Donaldson (husband Bryce). She was a proud and loving grandmother to Asa, Isabella, and Cole Donaldson.

Debra is survived by her husband of 43 years, John Weber; her children, Crystal Weber, Joshua Weber, and Jessica Donaldson (husband Bryce); her grandchildren, Asa, Isabella, and Cole Donaldson; her siblings, Jeffrey Whitaker and Cheryl Powers; and many aunts, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

A woman of quiet strength and unwavering faith, Debra found joy in the beauty of God’s creation—she loved gardening, caring for animals, and spending time in the company of loved ones. Her faith in the Lord was her foundation, and her legacy is one of love, devotion, and quiet grace.

We couldn’t have asked for a better wife, mom, sister, grandma, friend, and will miss her every day.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Father’s House, A Foursquare Church, located at 2100 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA, with a lunch to follow at the VFW, located at 9555 Morro Rd., Atascadero, CA. All who knew and loved Debra are welcome to attend and honor her memory.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in Debra’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or Woods Humane Society.

