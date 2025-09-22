Carolyn Salas, lovingly known as “Bo Deenz,” “Granny C,” and “Aunt Carolyn,” passed away peacefully on September 14, 2025, at the age of 73. She was born on March 28, 1952, in Indiana to Ralph and Margie Stiens.

Carolyn was a vibrant, creative, and adventurous soul who embraced life with joy and determination. She had a passion for travel, photography, and interior design, and was always looking forward to her next adventure. Her strength, independence, and boundless love for her family will forever inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

In 1984, Carolyn moved from Indiana to California, where she began a new chapter of her life. While working at PG&E, she met the love of her life, Ed Salas. They married in Indiana in 1987 and shared nearly three decades of laughter, love, and countless cherished memories until Ed’s passing in 2014. Together, they built a beautiful life, and they are now reunited in eternal peace.

Beyond her devotion to family, Carolyn enjoyed sharing her talents and passions with others. She had an eye for beauty, whether capturing it behind a camera, bringing it to life through design, or creating warm and welcoming spaces for her loved ones. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, her four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, who she affectionately called her their “Grand-peeps.” She is also survived by her brothers, as well as her cherished nephew and niece.

Carolyn’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, with a graveside service to follow at Atascadero District Cemetery. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Her family finds comfort in knowing that Carolyn’s adventurous spirit lives on in all the lives she touched. As she often reminded those around her: “Life is meant to be lived—make it beautiful.”

Like this: Like Loading...