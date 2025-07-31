On the morning of July 27, 2025, Anthony “Tony” David Leland Cagnina went home to be with Jesus.

Born on June 27, 1995, to James Cagnina and Virginia Groves, Tony lived with a generous and compassionate heart from an early age. As a child, when Hurricane Katrina devastated lives across the Gulf Coast, Tony donated his dirt bike savings to help others — seeing their need as greater than his own.

Tony had a bright smile and cheerful spirit, and for many years, he was passionate about spreading his love for the Lord and sharing the bible.

In the end, Tony was overcome by the cunning disease of addiction that plagued him, and, although it has taken him from his family, it cannot take the memories of his smiling face and loving heart. His family finds peace knowing he is now at rest, and take comfort in being reunited with him one day.

Tony is survived by his parents, James Cagnina and Virginia Groves; his brother, James Michael Ray (Hailey); his stepmother, Maria; his stepsister, Emily; and family members Ashley Cairney (Cameron) and Anna Branum (Blake); his paternal aunts, Dina Campana, Jami Hartson (Eugene), and Lori Garciduenas; eight nieces and one nephew, Autumn, Opal, Betty, Nico, Cleo, Nova, Elynee, Maria, and a baby girl yet to be born, as well as many beloved cousins, including Megan Cole (Jeremy), Kaitlyn McBride, Brittney and Ashley Gastil, Tonya Bermudez, Sophie Johnson (Ryan), Kenna Victorine, Martin and Mathew Garciduenas, Lindsey Franklin, Aubrey Campana, and 23 second cousins.

A memorial service will be held in Tony’s honor at Atascadero Lake Park on Saturday, August 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come and celebrate his life.

