Alvie Marshall Nichols was born on January 6, 1940, in Bellmead, Texas. He moved to San Luis Obispo as a young boy of about 10 years old.

As a young boy, Alvie began working for Red Johnson on S. Higuera Street, where he learned to train horses. By age 13, he was training horses by himself. Through this, he developed a love for horses.

Alvie attended San Luis Obispo High School and was a proud Tiger. He graduated with the class of 1959. His class was special for being the first class to attend Hill Topper Junior High

Alvie settled on a ranch east of Santa Margarita, where he enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, horseback riding, golfing, and dancing.

Alvie worked for over 40 years at ASH and retired as a Senior PT.

He passed away peacefully at his ranch house on June 24, 2025.

Please join us in celebrating his life. Services will be held on August 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at Father’s House, 2100 Ramona Rd. Atascadero, CA. 93442. A reception and BBQ will follow at Conestoga Ranch, 5620 Parkhill Rd., Santa Margarita, CA 93453.

Please contact LeAnn at 805-975-7430 if you wish to share stories from his high school years, his dancing days, or any memories that brought joy to your relationship with him.

Like this: Like Loading...