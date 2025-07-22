PASO ROBLES — A routine traffic stop Friday night led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics and the arrest of two Salinas residents, according to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD).

On July 18 at around 9:56 p.m., officers stopped a 2024 GMC truck in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for a moving violation. Officers noticed signs of possible criminal activity, and PRPD K9 “Griff” alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and four pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $240,000.

advertisement

The driver, Jose Acosta, 42, and passenger, Veronica Romero, 45, were arrested and face multiple felony charges, including possession and transportation of controlled substances and conspiracy. Romero also had outstanding arrest warrants out of Monterey County.

Both suspects were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...