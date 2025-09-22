PASO ROBLES — On Friday, September 19, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 100 block of Riverbank Lane. The suspects fled in a vehicle but were quickly stopped by officers.

Police identified the three men as Jorge Ayalamorales, 25, Esteban Carnedal, 21, and Brandon Guerreropineda, 24, all from Los Angeles. Officers recovered suspected stolen property and burglary tools and confirmed the suspects were also involved in an earlier interrupted burglary in Atascadero.

All three were arrested for burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

