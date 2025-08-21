TEMPLETON — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a rise in reports of the so-called “Door Kick Challenge,” a social media trend where kids and teens kick in doors — often garage or front doors — and then run away.

Over the past weekend, multiple Templeton homes reported property damage, including broken garage doors. Deputies stress that the trend is not a harmless prank but a criminal act that can lead to charges and put residents at risk if they believe someone is trying to break in.

Parents are urged to talk to their children about the serious consequences of participating in the challenge. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who experiences this type of incident or has information about those involved to contact law enforcement.

advertisement

Like this: Like Loading...