SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A San Luis Obispo jury has convicted Ryan James Johnson, 48, of San Luis Obispo, of multiple felonies, including DUI causing great bodily injury, reckless driving, hit-and-run causing great bodily injury and property damage, and driving on a suspended license. Johnson’s prior criminal record includes four serious or violent felonies, qualifying as “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

On December 27, 2023, Johnson, under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, drove southbound on Highway 101 without a valid driver’s license. Near the Marsh Street exit, Johnson turned his vehicle around, driving northbound against traffic in the emergency lane at speeds over 70 mph in heavy traffic. His car collided head-on with another motorist, went airborne, and struck a second vehicle. One victim suffered serious injuries, and the second vehicle was heavily damaged.

After the crash, Johnson discarded methamphetamine smoking pipes and attempted to flee, but bystanders pointed him out to California Highway Patrol officers, who detained him. He later left a hospital where he was undergoing medical clearance before booking, but was arrested the following day at his home.

Johnson faces a possible maximum sentence of 31 years and 4 months to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 3 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, before Judge Crystal Tindell Seiler.

Like this: Like Loading...