PASO ROBLES — A 27-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend. Police say the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 1 in the 700 block of 34th Street, stemmed from a dispute and was a targeted act.

According to a press release from PRPD, on Monday, shortly before 2 a.m., officers were notified that a patient at a local hospital was being treated for a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Officers responded to the hospital and learned that the shooting had occurred approximately two hours earlier, around midnight, in the 700 block of 34th Street.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators located a single 9mm casing and immediately began pursuing leads. The suspected shooter was later identified as Noe Tapia-Sandoval (27, of Paso Robles). Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Tapia-Sandoval on a charge of attempted murder.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 2, the San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team executed search warrants at two locations connected to the investigation. Tapia-Sandoval was located and taken into custody at the first location, in the 700 block of 30th Street. From this location, investigators also recovered an unregistered AR-15-style rifle. A second search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Arleen Street, but the handgun suspected in the crime was not located.

Tapia-Sandoval will be transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he will be booked on a charge of attempted murder, 664/187(a) PC. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Detectives have determined the shooting was the result of a dispute and was a targeted act. There is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

