SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — In a landmark trial believed to be the first of its kind in the county, three separate juries in a single courtroom have convicted three defendants for trafficking a 15‑year‑old girl for sex in January 2021.

On Thursday, July 24, Tremaine Quincy Tejon Jones, 32, Joshua Diante Murphy, 30, and Heather Lynne Hunt, 32, were each found guilty following a two‑month proceeding in which three juries heard evidence together but separated when testimony applied only to one defendant. The unique process allowed incriminating statements to be used solely against the individual who made them.

“Trafficking a young juvenile for commercial sexual exploitation is outrageous criminal conduct that devastates its victims leaving wounds for a lifetime and that’s why we work so hard to combat it here in San Luis Obispo County,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We honor the young survivor who demonstrated strength and courage during the lengthy process that included testimony in court and rigorous cross examination by three defense attorneys. We thank all the jurors who were on time and gave this important case their utmost attention during the lengthy trial and for their verdicts. I am very proud of our prosecution team that includes partners from many agencies who collaborate with our San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.”

The case stemmed from a multi‑agency operation during the sixth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild in Southern California. Investigators found that the trio lured the victim from Nevada and trafficked her through several cities for 16 days before she was rescued in Pismo Beach.

Murphy was additionally convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography and committing sex acts with the minor. Hunt was found to have trafficked the victim under force, fear, or coercion — an enhancement carrying a potential sentence of 15 years to life. Jones faces a hearing to determine if a prior conviction will increase his sentence.

All three are scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 27, before Judge Timothy S. Covello in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Feature Image Courtesy of SLO County District Attorney

