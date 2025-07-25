PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) is seeking the public’s help in an ongoing investigation into a rash of tire vandalism incidents caused by caltrops — metal spikes deliberately placed on local roadways.

Since early spring, more than 40 reports of tire damage have been documented, with a new wave of incidents reported on July 21 and continuing into the following day. The most recent cases were concentrated along Creston Road and the Riverside/Black Oak area.

The vandalism has escalated to affect emergency services. In one case, an ambulance responding to a call was disabled after striking a caltrop, requiring a second unit to respond. A tow truck assisting a stranded motorist was also disabled by a similar device later that night.

In response, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who has been affected is encouraged to file a report by calling (805) 237-6464 or submitting a report online at prcity.com/671/File-a-Police-Report

Residents are urged to stay alert. Anyone witnessing suspicious activity or vehicles placing objects on roadways should contact the Paso Robles Police Department immediately.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP or texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). The investigation remains active.

