PASO ROBLES — A coordinated citywide compliance operation on Monday, July 14, brought together officers from the Paso Robles Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, State Parole, Atascadero Police Department, and San Luis Obispo Police Department to focus on offender accountability and community safety.

During the operation, 23 individuals on probation or parole were contacted. Officers seized illegal contraband, including one gram of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

The following Paso Robles residents were arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail:

Joshua Reynolds, 32 – Possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation

Angelica Lopez, 51 – Under the influence of a controlled substance and probation violation

Danielle Mitchell, 59 – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Todd Wern, 46 – Possession of ammunition and probation violation

Alexis NusicoIsidro, 28 – Possession of a controlled substance and probation violation

Authorities say similar operations will continue as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.

