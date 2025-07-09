PASO ROBLES — A man was taken into custody Wednesday evening, July 8, following a domestic violence incident that led to a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement in an unincorporated area of Paso Robles.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence in the 800 block of Golden Meadow Drive. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the female victim outside the home. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Enrique Rubio, refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. After deputies confirmed no other individuals were inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office activated its Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Special Enforcement Detail (SED), and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Team.

Despite repeated efforts by the CNT to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Rubio remained uncooperative for several hours. He ultimately exited the residence at approximately 10:16 p.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

Rubio was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Authorities confirmed this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Those experiencing domestic violence in San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to seek support through Lumina Alliance, available 24/7 at (805) 545-8888 or luminaalliance.org

