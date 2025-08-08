The Paso Robles Rotary Club will present its 26th annual Winemakers’ Cookoff® on Saturday, August 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. The event is one of the community’s most looked-forward-to fundraisers of the year, celebrating the region’s premier wineries and breweries, combining local flavors with community support to raise funds for youth scholarships.

The nearly three-decade-old event has become a community favorite. But it wouldn’t be a cookoff without a little competition. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite culinary meal provided by the wine and beer vendors. The Cookoff features two food award categories: Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice. Independent judges from the culinary and wine industries select the winners based on food and wine pairings. Event attendees also have a chance to vote for their favorite culinary creations, and some wineries may try to sway their votes with bribes, which is encouraged in a light-hearted manner, of course.

Wineries that will be competing this year includes Bianchi, Bovino Vineyards, Calcareous, CaliPaso Winery and Villa, Derby Wine Estates, Dubost, Eberle Winery, Ecluse, Hope Family Wine, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Opolo, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Sextant, Vinyl Vineyards, and participating breweries Cal Coast Brewing, but more could be joining on the day of the event.

All proceeds from the evening support the Rotary’s Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund, which benefits graduating seniors from Paso Robles High School and Liberty High School. In January, the Rotary Club announced it had awarded $100,000 in scholarships this year — a milestone more than 25 years in the making. When the Winemakers’ Cookoff was first launched by Vikki Silva and Gary Eberle, the vision was to one day reach that level of impact. To date, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles has raised over $1 million dedicated towards scholarships alone.

Chartered in 1924, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles has remained steady in staying true to its motto, “Service Above Self.” It has been active in service projects worldwide, provided countless services to local projects and causes, and more. Locally, it has supported many organizations like the Boy Scouts of America Troops 60 and 160, the Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, the Children’s Museum, Paso Robles Youth Arts, the Pioneer Museum, and more.

With the help of their fundraising events like the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament and Annual Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles continues to support the community in generous ways.

Event Details:

What: Paso Robles Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff

When: Saturday, August 9 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles

Ages: 21+ only; no children or pets

Tickets & Info: winemakerscookoff.com

