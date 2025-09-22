By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

September is California Wine Month, and it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a glass of local wine. The wine industry plays a pivotal role as an economic and cultural driver locally and throughout the state. California is the top wine-producing state in the U.S. and the fourth largest producer in the world. In the Paso Robles wine region alone, the wine industry and wine tourism have a $2.8 billion economic impact.

That impact fuels nearly 9,000 local jobs, generates $327.8 million in tax revenue, and accounts for 37% of the Paso Robles City’s General Fund, enhancing the quality of life for those who live, work, and visit Paso Robles. And that is something worth celebrating.

In Paso Robles and all across the state, wineries are hosting special tastings, vineyard excursions, food pairings, winemaker dinners, music series, and more throughout the month. Whether you’re visiting a tasting room or simply enjoying a glass at home, there’s no shortage of ways to mark the occasion.

At the heart of the local California Wine Month celebration is the Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction. Hosted by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) Foundation, the Virtual Auction runs online from September 15 to 20. The Virtual Auction features custom-curated packages that combine one-of-a-kind wine tastings, relaxing lodging accommodations, exciting vineyard adventures, rare and allocated wines, and unique experiences. From custom sneakers by Sneaker Mechanic and an all-pink package to MICHELIN Star dining and luxurious overnight stays, these lots capture the fun spirit of Paso Wine while celebrating the quality of wines made in the region.

The purpose of the auction is to advance the PRWCA Foundation’s mission of supporting our community through charitable contributions and providing scholarships to local high school seniors. Just in the last four years, the PRWCA Foundation gifted 55 scholarships to local high school seniors, totaling $118,000. These scholarships were 100% funded with the proceeds from the annual Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction.

Whether you’re a longtime wine lover or just starting to explore, this online event is a fantastic way to get your hands on exclusive wines and unforgettable wine experiences—all while supporting high school seniors in North County. You can take home a piece of Paso Robles Wine Country for a good cause by registering to bid at Pasowine.com.

This September, a world of unforgettable experiences awaits. Whether you’re discovering your new favorite wine, bidding on a once-in-a-lifetime Paso Robles experience, or simply unwinding with a glass of local wine, there’s a perfect wine country moment for everyone. California Wine Month is your invitation to savor incredible wines and uplift the passionate community behind them. Join us in raising a glass to California wine, creating a powerful local impact in Paso Robles with every sip.

