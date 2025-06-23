By BeeWench Farm

My kids have been excited about summer since Christmas! I love it too—mostly for the warm weather, beautiful nights, and of course, the fresh produce. This year, the kids are especially looking forward to farm camps where they’ll help teach others about animals, plants, and more. June is also when our garden really takes off, and I’m getting ready for amazing tomatoes and peppers.

One of my favorite things about summer is the incredible seasonal produce. I used to dislike tomatoes until I tried a slice of a homegrown Cherokee Purple on a BLT—what a game changer! If you haven’t tried fruits and veggies from the local farmers market, you might be missing out on why fresh, in-season produce tastes so much better than store-bought.

Summer is also barbecue season in our house. We grill year-round, but summer barbecues are the best—meats, veggies, even desserts! I love making extras for easy grab-and-go lunches. One go-to is grilled chicken, especially drumsticks. They’re easy to serve, great for sharing, and super budget-friendly for feeding a crowd.

My tip for great barbecue: Marinate or season meat well. My favorite simple marinade is olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. If seasoning, pat the meat dry first so it sticks better. Keep an eye on the grill—we’ve overcooked plenty by forgetting to check! A little attention goes a long way toward an easy, tasty meal with minimal cleanup.

If you’re short on time for a party dish, guacamole or an avocado, mango, and strawberry salsa with chips is always a crowd-pleaser. We’re lucky to have great avocados at our markets, and I always try to keep some on hand. For a quick guac, mash ripe avocados with lemon juice and season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. The salsa takes some chopping but is kid-friendly and usually disappears fast at gatherings.

In season fruits and vegetables that can be found at our local farmer’s markets are:

Fruits

Avocados

Blueberries

Cherries

Figs

Grapes

Lemons

Peaches

Raspberries

Rhubarb

Strawberries

Vegetables:

Asparagus

Artichokes

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Green Beans

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Peas

Peppers

Radishes

Summer Squash

Tomatoes

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs

Ingredients

2 lb chicken legs (can sub or mix in thighs)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

Instructions

Add 2 lb chicken legs or thighs to a bowl and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Sprinkle in onion powder, garlic powder, and lemon pepper seasoning. Evenly coat the chicken using your hands or a spatula. Place the chicken on a preheated 350-degree grill. If your grill does not have a thermostat, preheat it to high and then turn it to low and close it up once put your chicken in. Grill for a total of 45 minutes, turning chicken every 10 minutes to prevent burning. You want to check that it reaches 165 degrees internally with a meat thermometer. Remove from the grill. Place on a plate and garnish with lemon wedges and parsley flakes.

Notes: You can also follow this recipe and cook the chicken in a 350-degree oven instead of on the grill.

Avocado, Strawberry, and Mango Salsa

Ingredients

1 cup diced strawberries (about one square carton of strawberries)

1 cup diced ripe mango (about 2 large mangoes)

1 avocado, diced (not too ripe)

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced (optional)

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

2-3 tablespoons diced cilantro

1 small lime, juiced

¼ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix to combine. Garnish with extra cilantro. Serve with pita chips for dipping. Also great served on chicken, salmon, or tacos.

To store this salsa: This salsa is best served the day of making it, but if you have some left over, feel free to keep it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...