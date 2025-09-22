By BeeWench Farm

September brings the best of both worlds—summer produce is still going strong while fall favorites begin to ripen. My kids greet each season with excitement, reminding me that change is always happening and worth embracing with joy. This summer, we’ve gone through mountains of berries, but now it’s time for crisp apples, juicy pears, and sweet grapes. We love visiting local farms like Jack Creek Farm in Templeton and SLO Creek Farms in Avila. Not only do we take home the tastiest apples, but the gorgeous scenery makes perfect backdrops for family photos.

As summer vegetables wind down, I like to preserve some for later. One of my favorite dishes is roasted red pepper soup. I first made it heartier with Trader Joe’s boxed version, but once we grew our own peppers and bought them from local markets, I started making it from scratch—so much fresher! Try the Roasted Red Pepper Sauce recipe; it’s great with fresh or canned tomatoes. You can turn the sauce into soup or a quick chicken skillet dish with any veggies you have on hand—corn, zucchini, onions, even eggplant. Top with goat cheese (or parmesan for my husband and kids), and serve with rice or noodles. So simple, so versatile.

advertisement

Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits:

Apples

Avocados

Berries

Grapes

Melons

Pears

Pomegranates

Raspberries

Strawberries

Vegetables:

Beans

Brussels sprouts

Corn

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Green beans

Peas

Peppers

Radishes

Summer squash

Tomatoes

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper and Spinach Goat Cheese Skillet Chicken

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup roasted red pepper sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded thin

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

4 ounces goat cheese

4 cups baby spinach

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to the pan and cook until lightly golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Remove chicken and set aside. Add the roasted red pepper sauce to the pan along with the goat cheese. Bring to a simmer and cook until warmed and the cheese has completely melted, about 3–5 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Return the chicken to the pan and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using). Serve immediately.

Optional One-Pan Meal:

Add 8 ounces of pasta with 1 ¼ cups broth or water (or 1 cup rice with 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce before adding the goat cheese in Step 2.

Simmer, covered, until the pasta or rice is cooked—about 12 minutes for pasta or 20 minutes for rice.

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Ingredients:

3 red bell peppers (or shepherd peppers), halved, seeds and stems removed

1 small red onion, quartered

2–4 large cloves garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (14-ounce) can tomatoes (whole, diced, crushed, or pureed)

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C). Arrange the peppers (cut side down), onion wedges, and whole garlic cloves on a baking sheet. Place the baking sheet on the top shelf of the oven and broil until the pepper skins blacken, about 10 minutes. Tip: If the onions or garlic darken too quickly, remove them from the sheet and continue roasting the peppers. Transfer the peppers to a zip-lock bag or other sealable container, seal, and let them cool for about 20 minutes. Peel the skins off the peppers by pinching them off. Combine the roasted peppers, onions, garlic, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Blend until smooth.

Tasty Options:

Roast other vegetables like zucchini along with the peppers for a heartier sauce.

Add a pinch of cayenne for heat or smoked paprika for smokiness.

Stir in a tablespoon of fresh basil for extra flavor.

Storage:

Refrigerate and use within 3–5 days, or use proper canning methods for longer storage.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...