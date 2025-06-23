By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

Living in Paso Robles means you already have what many travel from all over the world to experience: incredible wine, stunning views, world-class dining, and a community rich in character and charm. This summer, instead of planning an expensive long-distance vacation, why not treat yourself to a relaxing staycation right here in Paso Robles Wine Country? You don’t need to go far to feel like you’ve truly escaped.

Here’s how locals can enjoy the very best of Paso Robles this summer — no passport or suitcase required.

Rediscovering with Wine

As a local, you may think you know all there is to know about the wines of Paso Robles. But with over 250 wineries and over 60 different grape varieties, there is always something new to discover. This summer, challenge yourself to explore different types of wine that you might have missed.

If you usually go for a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, give Paso Robles Syrah a shot. In addition to sipping on a refreshing white or Rosé during the warm Paso afternoons, try chilling a lighter-bodied red wine (yes, it’s okay to chill red!).

Trying new wines, or a new way to drink your favorite wine, can be a rewarding part of your staycation experience.

A New Tasting Experience

Looking to take a deeper dive behind the bottle of wine on your table? Many Paso Robles wineries tours of their vineyards, wine caves, or production facilities, giving you a deeper understanding of the grape growing and winemaking process. Others provide food pairings, blind tastings, live music, lawn games, or other special events that turn wine tasting into a full day of entertainment.

Complete a Restaurant Check List

Wine loves food, and Paso’s restaurant scene is exploding with fresh ideas and bold flavors. From established local favorites to delicious new spots, make a staycation checklist of restaurants you’ve always meant to try — or revisit — but haven’t gotten around to.

Stay Local — Literally

While your own home may be comfortable, consider changing up the scenery for a weekend or two. Booking a couple of nights at a local boutique hotel or vineyard guesthouse can give you that getaway feeling without ever leaving town. Whether an RV resort or a luxury hotel is more your style, Paso Robles has accommodations for every taste and budget.

Enjoy a Taste of Home on the Road

If you do find yourself on the road this summer, enjoy a taste of home as Paso Robles Wine Country makes a few stops across California. Mark your calendars as over 40 wineries hit the road for events in several cities:

Savor Paso San Jose — Friday, June 27

Grand Tasting Tour Fresno — Friday, September 5

Grand Tasting Tour Bakersfield — Friday, September 19

These tastings are a great way to enjoy a taste of home while on the road.

Turn Off Your Routine

It’s easy to sometimes get lost in the busyness of everyday life and not notice the beauty around us. The peaceful vineyards, the picturesque landscapes, and the amazing wines are something that even locals forget to fully appreciate when they’re caught up in the routine.

But this summer, pause and take advantage of the incredible experiences just minutes from your doorstep. A staycation doesn’t mean settling — it means savoring.

Visit pasowine.com or download the free Paso Wine App to learn more about the wineries, food, lodging, and everything you need to plan your wine country staycation. Pop open a bottle of local wine and see Where Wine Takes You this summer.

