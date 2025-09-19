20% off Vitamin C products

Vitamin C is one of the most popular supplements mentioned when on the topic of immunity. Many take it as their go-to when sick and even to prevent getting sick altogether. This is why we’re happy to announce that our monthly promo will be 20% off Vitamin C this September!

With the return to school and the weather changing, boosting our immunity is important for both children and adults. We know that being deficient in Vitamin C can weaken the immune system, so supplementation for this fact alone is important.

According to PubMed, randomized trials have shown that Vitamin C can help shorten the duration of a common cold with individuals that either had mild to severe symptoms. Vitamin C has also been linked to boosting antioxidant levels, lowering blood pressure, and even reducing heart disease along with boosting immunity.

advertisement

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that our bodies can’t produce on its own, so we need to obtain it either through diet or supplementation. It plays an important role in tissue repair, collagen formation, and the production of specific neurotransmitters. It also plays a big part in the proper functioning of our immune system, helping the body to fight off infections.

Since there are different forms of Vitamin C, you may be wondering which one to try. A popularly purchased one is our Liposomal Vitamin C capsules by Dr. Mercola, which are 1,000 mg per serving. Vitamin C in the Liposomal form is better absorbed and more easily used by your cells.

We also have a liquid Liposomal C by DaVinci Labs that is 1,250 mg per serving. Liquid vitamins in general are thought to be more easily absorbed by the body, so to even better enhance your Vitamin C intake this would be a good option to try.

Another form of Vitamin C is the buffered version, which is thought to be better for those with a sensitive digestive system or compromised gastrointestinal function. “Buffered” means that the Vitamin C is buffered with minerals, reducing the acidity and improving tolerance. Buffered supplements usually contain a combination of calcium, magnesium, and potassium along with the main vitamin.

If you’re interested in Vitamin C supplementation, stop by this month to receive this discount and we’d be happy to answer any of your questions! We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in Downtown Paso.

Happy Fall,

The Natural Alternative Team

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...