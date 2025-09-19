The middle of the year has passed already, but it’s too soon to start thinking about Christmas, so let’s enjoy the events of September and make it a month to remember!

Monday, the first day of September, is Labor Day across our nation, a day to honor workers and recognize their contributions to society. Robert Louis Stevenson reminds us: “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you sow.”

It’s that time again! Downtown Main Street Association presents the annual Pajama Movie Night (pajamas are optional). Sunday, September 7, at 7 p.m. the Park Cinemas will feature The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, starring Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton along with Jim Nabors, Charles Durning, and Dom DeLuise. This 1982 American musical comedy is cinema escapism. It’s one of the best feel-good movies ever made.

For just $15 you can enjoy the movie with popcorn and a soda included. For tickets, call or visit the Main Street Office at (805) 238-4103 or parkcinemas.com. After the movie, step outside and be greeted head-on by the Full Corn Moon, also called The Blood Moon. It’s the brightest, roundest, reddest moon of the year.

Thursday, 9/11 is remembered as the deadliest attack on the United States in 2001. “We will win this struggle, not for glory, nor wealth, nor power, but for peace.” — Sen. Tom Harkin

Citizenship Day (also called Constitution Day). September 17, 1787, was the formation and signing of our Constitution. “Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our Liberties.” — Abraham Lincoln

The City Park is the place to be on the 20th of this month. Downtown Main Street Association hosts one of our most popular events, starting at 8 a.m. with Arte de Tiza (chalk art on the sidewalks) around the park. It’s amazing to watch and enjoy.

At 11 a.m. the 26th annual Taste Of Downtown begins. It’s a journey around town while you’re tasting samples of food and beverage from over 20 restaurants and beverage houses until 4 p.m. Wine glasses are provided. It’s $30 and all you have to bring is your appetite. Call Main Street Office (805) 238-4103. Or go to my805tix.com.

September 21 is the International Day of Peace. “Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” — Ronald Reagan

Powerful celestial happenings occur this month along with our Fall Equinox on the 22nd. We experience equal sun and equal dark, sunrise is due east and sunset is due west, the earth is split between the north and south and warm and cold. Animals begin to hibernate.

We remember that change is a natural part of life, as we embrace the new season with open hearts and minds.

