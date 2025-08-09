By Lynne Schmitz

Behind the San Miguel Library stands a small building with a big story. Once used as a jail, the structure has served as a storage space for years — until now. Its west-facing wall is now home to a vibrant, energetic mural designed to uplift the community and bring color to the space between the library and the nearby Community Building.

Librarian Grant Thompson, Friends of the Library, and the community together decided a highly visible mural would liven up the area between the library and the Community Building by the park. They contacted Supervisor John Peschong, who helped secure a Community Beautification Grant. Then they contacted artist Karyn Blaney at her studio in Paso Robles, ArtSocial805, who happily agreed to work with them.

She and fellow artist Michael Limber developed and executed the chosen design with community input. Their inspiration was the history and culture of the area and the beauty of California. Children also helped, which made it very special. Karyn told me that people would stop to thank and congratulate them as they worked.

When completed, the entire mural was covered with a product that repels graffiti. There are 27 different shades of color, made to resonate with residents and reflect the beauty, colors, and richness of our surroundings. A delight to the eye and the senses! The mural was done in time for celebrating Children’s Day in the Park on Sagebrush Days in April.

ArtSocial805 is a traveling art studio based in Paso Robles. Karyn, an artist and educator, partners with schools, community groups, and nonprofits all over the Central Coast to bring art to all. She has previously worked with San Miguel school students. Her Paso Robles studio at 631 Spring St. is the hub for in-studio classes and travel events. Subjects include pottery painting, canvas art, and sculpting. They do a wide variety of events.

Karyn believes, “ArtSocial805 is where art meets joy, imagination meets community, and everyone is welcome at the table.”

She welcomes inquiries, and more information can be found at artsocial805.com

The San Miguel Library and the old jail were built by San Luis Obispo County in 1941, shortly after Camp Roberts opened. There had been a large influx of people seeking jobs building the camp, and there were many more soldiers than expected sent here for training for World War II.

With the town so full of people, the need arose for a local facility to handle miscreants. On the west mesa, on the south side of 13th Street, the county constructed a ‘Town Hall’ to be used by the military police, as a justice court, library, and meeting hall. The jail facility was built behind it.

Dedication day was August 14 and a town holiday. A flagpole was secured, a new flag was donated, and officials from the county and Camp Roberts were in attendance with a crowd of around 150 people. Eventually, the court was closed and the library expanded into the entire space.

