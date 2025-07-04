We’re in the beginning of the second half of the year, embarking on the second month of summer.

“July nights, a tranquil sight, Stars ablaze in the velvet night. Whispers of Cosmos, clear, Eternal beauty, ever near.” — Unknown

July begins with a bang as we proudly recognize Independence Day, the birth of our nation, on Friday, July 4. Celebrations are happening all over the USA. Paso Robles has an annual gathering at Barney Schwartz Park from 4 to 10 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and you’re invited to enjoy a Fun Zone, Concession Stands, and Food Trucks along with Live Music, KJUG Live Broadcasting, and a great fireworks show. It’s fun for the whole family. Visit prcity.com for details.

The following Friday, July 11, ushers in our “Buck Full Moon.” The antlers of the male deer are in full growth mode at this time. They begin to shed their antlers, producing larger and more impressive ones for next year.

“The quiet nature of a deer is a reminder to find inner peace amidst the chaos.” — Animal World

The 95th California Mid-State Fair consumes the City of Paso Robles for 12 days, from Wednesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 27. The Fairgrounds, also referred to as The Event Center, will be full of concerts, carnivals, competitions, attractions, livestock, horse shows, and an exciting rodeo.

“The State Fair is a playground for the senses, where food, music, and laughter intertwine.” — Emily Davis

It’s time for the Annual Free Pancake Breakfast in the Downtown City Park from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 24. The pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, and coffee are provided by the Mid-State Fair as a thank-you to the community. We thank you, Downtown Main Street Association, for hosting this special morning in the park. And a shout-out to the cooks who perfect the food. Enjoy!

July’s Concerts in the Park are on Thursday the 11th and 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, so come out and rock with everyone!

“There’s nothing like a live concert to create a shared moment with strangers.” — Anonymous

2025 seems to be slipping away quickly. We can feel that time waits for no one. The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot! So, stop, smell the roses and have a happy July!

