Since the days are warmer and many become more active during the summer months, electrolytes are a great way to quickly replenish and hydrate your body. This is why we’re excited to announce that electrolytes and skin care will be 20% off for the whole month of July!

Electrolytes are filled with essential minerals that your body needs to function, such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium, and others. When it’s hot or when we’re active we sweat a lot, which releases a lot of the minerals in our bodies. A game changer to quickly replenish and hydrate your body of these minerals is by simply adding electrolytes to your water or by taking a capsule. We have electrolyte packet options by brands Ultima and LMNT, and a capsule option called Essential Electrolytes by Nutribiotic.

Another great way to take care of yourself this summer is by revamping your summer skincare routine. Increased sun exposure can lead to dryness, irritation, and even damage. Therefore, it’s important to use a face SPF and keep your skin hydrated during the warmer months.

Derma E is a staff- and customer-favorite skin care brand that we carry. They have a whole line specific to hydration products and other lines specific for specific goals such as anti-aging, skin brightening with vitamin C, skin-firming, and many more.

If you have any questions about our electrolytes and skin care please stop by and we’d love to help! We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in Downtown Paso Robles.

Have a great July,

The Team at The Natural Alternative

