By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Area Historical Society & Museum

In the golden era of American car culture, drive-in restaurants emerged as an iconic symbol of youth, freedom, and fast food. Paso Robles was no exception. From orange-shaped juice stands to neon-lit burger joints with carhop service, the city experienced its own slice of this uniquely mid-century American trend. Though many of these establishments are now just fond memories, their legacy is stitched into the town’s cultural fabric.

The very first known drive-in-style eatery in Paso Robles was the Pip Drive-In, established in 1938 by Ken Duart. Originally a humble snack bar, it grew into a popular teen hangout by 1941. Located across from the Paso Robles Inn, the Pip quickly attracted the local high school crowd — until nearby Camp Roberts brought a wave of soldiers whose attention toward the town’s young women shifted the atmosphere. By 1945, Duart had transferred the lease to J.A. Burson, and in 1939 the Pip celebrated its first anniversary, marking a significant milestone in local food history. The Pip would eventually be phased out as the city developed its civic center.

Not far behind in cultural impact was the Big Orange, opened around 1942 by Les Nuckolls at the corner of Spring and 21st. Shaped like a giant orange, this quirky stand served refreshing orange juice and lemonade out of a service window. Though technically not a drive-in, it was beloved for its novelty and charm, becoming a magnet for students in the 1940s and ’50s. Many local girls found work there as carhop. Earlier accounts even recall grabbing a hamburger and soda for just five cents before heading to Pirate’s Park for football games.

As car ownership expanded and Paso Robles grew, so did its drive-in options. Around the time Camp Roberts was bustling with activity, the Uptown Restaurant and Drive-In opened next to the Chevron station on Spring and 15th. Owned by Robert Berry, who ran the spot from approximately 1946 to 1973, it served the military and local communities alike, becoming a fixture of mid-century Paso life.

In the early 1950s, Baxter’s Freeze at 828 Spring made its debut under the ownership of Virgil and Ruth Baxter. While it’s unclear if it featured full carhop service, it eventually transitioned into the Polar Freeze, a beloved local favorite that operated through the mid-1980s. This stretch of Spring Street was becoming a hotspot for drive-in dining.

One of the last true relics of this era still standing today is the 21st Street Drive-In at 2110 Spring Street. Originally opened in 1959 as one of the early A&W locations, this drive-in continues to operate with carhop service, preserving the classic experience. Customers still order from their car windows, receive meals delivered on tray-hangers, and flash their headlights when ready to pay. It remains a nostalgic gem, especially known for its crispy, golden French fries.

Nearby, the Foster’s Old Fashion Freeze at 2524 Spring Street added another flavorful chapter to this history. Though less is known about its origins, it contributed to the area’s reputation as a mecca for car-centered dining and teenage memories.

Beyond the big names, Paso Robles also hosted smaller drive-ins like Smith’s, Marie’s, Munro’s, and Zimmie’s Eatmore — each leaving their own mark on locals’ tastebuds and social calendars. These venues were more than places to grab a quick bite; they were where first dates began, after-school jobs taught responsibility, and summer nights stretched out with the hum of idling engines and jukebox hits.

Though the heyday of drive-ins has faded, Paso Robles’ rich past reminds us of an era when food, cars, and community all came together at the window of a chrome-trimmed diner. Whether through memory or preservation, the legacy of drive-in dining continues to roll on.

