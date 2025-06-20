This June, Shift’N Gears Auto Repair is tipping our hats to the dads who taught us how to drive, check the oil, rotate our tires, and respect the power of a finely tuned engine. Our “Drive Like Dad” Father’s Day Special is more than just a promotion—it’s our way of honoring the men who kept their cars and their families running smoothly.

Dads have always been the go-to source for practical advice, and nowhere is that more evident than under the hood. “Take care of your car, and it’ll take care of you” is more than just a motto—it’s classic dad wisdom that’s been passed down for generations. This month, we’re helping customers live out that advice with service specials designed to keep vehicles reliable, road-ready and smooth.

In addition to celebrating all the incredible dads in our community, we also want to pay tribute to one of the greatest “fathers” in automotive history: Henry Ford. Often called the father of the modern automobile, Ford revolutionized how the world moved with the Model T. His vision of affordable, reliable transportation changed not just the auto industry, but the entire rhythm of American life. His legacy continues to inspire the values we hold dear at Shift’N Gears—innovation, reliability, and doing the job right the first time.

advertisement

Whether your dad was a grease-stained weekend warrior in the garage, or just the kind of guy who never skipped an oil change, we’re here to keep his spirit alive on the road. From full-vehicle inspections to preventive maintenance packages, our team of ASE-certified professionals is ready to help every driver “Drive Like Dad.”

This Father’s Day, give your car—and the dads in your life—the care and respect they deserve. It’s a celebration of legacy, loyalty, and lifelong lessons learned in the driver’s seat.

And finally, a personal tribute: to our dads, Bob and Steve—though you are no longer with us, your lessons, love, and work ethic continue to live through us. This year, we celebrate our very first Father’s Day with our daughter, and we carry your wisdom forward as we teach her what it means to be strong, kind, and grounded. Thank you for inspiring us to be better, and to make a difference in the world. We will honor you—this Father’s Day and every day after.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...