This August we’re offering 20% off Mushroom and other Brain Health products! Brain health is an important topic among students and adults alike. As we get older, many skip over the importance of keeping the brain healthy. Mushrooms have been a popular choice as of recent when on the topic of brain and memory support.

Specifically, Lion’s Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps have shown effectiveness in potentially improving memory and protecting against dementia. We carry the brand Host Defense Mushrooms and have capsule, liquid, and powder options of their mushroom products. We have a large Brain Health selection, including products by LifeSeasons. They have supplement blends called Focus-R, Clari-T, and NeuroQ formulated to help improve memory, focus, and provide overall cognitive support.

NeuroQ is a popular choice as its formula acknowledges the key causes of cognitive function decline and has been through clinical trial. It has shown to provide neurotransmitter protection, neuroplasticity support, blood flow improvement, and brain detoxification. Prevagen is also a great brain health supplement. Its active ingredient is apoaequorin which is a calcium-binding protein originally found in a certain jellyfish. This ingredient is only found in Prevagen products and is now produced in a controlled scientific process. It’s shown to improve memory and overall cognitive function. Other herbs worth mentioning for memory support are Gingko and Bacopa, which are typically found in most of our brain support supplement blends.

