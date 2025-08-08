While backpacks and lunchboxes may be at the top of your list, your vehicle shouldn’t be an afterthought — especially the air conditioning. Whether you’re driving little ones to school, commuting to college classes, or just navigating daily traffic, your car’s A/C plays a bigger role in comfort and safety than you might think.

Why now’s the time to check it

August and September are still peak heat months. If your A/C is underperforming now, it’s not going to get better on its own. Small issues like a clogged cabin air filter, aging blower motor, or even a minor refrigerant leak can lead to bigger (and more expensive) repairs if ignored.

advertisement

Plus, back-to-school traffic and long carpool lines aren’t the place to realize your A/C has given up.

How your vehicle’s A/C works

Your car’s air conditioning system isn’t just blowing cold air — It works by removing heat and moisture from the air inside your vehicle. Here’s how it works in simple terms:

Your vehicle’s A/C works:

Compressor : Pressurizes the refrigerant and starts the cooling cycle.

: Pressurizes the refrigerant and starts the cooling cycle. Condenser : Cools the high-pressure refrigerant gas into a liquid using airflow (usually located in front of the radiator).

: Cools the high-pressure refrigerant gas into a liquid using airflow (usually located in front of the radiator). Receiver/Dryer or Accumulator : Filters moisture and debris from the refrigerant (varies by system design).

: Filters moisture and debris from the refrigerant (varies by system design). Expansion Valve or Orifice Tube : Drops the pressure of the refrigerant, cooling it significantly.

: Drops the pressure of the refrigerant, cooling it significantly. Evaporator : Located inside the dashboard, the refrigerant absorbs heat from the cabin air and turns back into a gas.

: Located inside the dashboard, the refrigerant absorbs heat from the cabin air and turns back into a gas. Blower Fan : Pushes the cooled, dehumidified air through the vehicle’s vents.

: Pushes the cooled, dehumidified air through the vehicle’s vents. Closed Loop: The refrigerant continuously cycles through the sealed system — never escaping unless there’s a leak.

If any one of these parts starts to fail — or if your refrigerant is low — your system won’t cool properly and the whole system needs to be replaced.

Be proactive

Smells musty — low air flow — lack of cold air — takes too long to get cold?

Get ahead of the rush by scheduling an A/C inspection now. Our technicians can check refrigerant levels, inspect components, and ensure everything is running smoothly. If your student is heading off to school with their own car, it’s also a smart time for a full safety check.

Keep your cool this school year — literally. A quick A/C check today could save you from a hot and frustrating ride tomorrow.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...