Wow! We’ve survived the 4th of July Celebration, the California Mid-State Fair and the good ole heat of July. Now we’re rolling out of summer and noticing the days getting shorter, there are new routines and a different rhythm to life!

August is a month with no major holidays, but a few events to share. It’s the last month of our Concerts in the Park, scheduled for the 7th, 14th, 21st, and lastly the 28th. Paso Robles Main Street Association has joined the last concert of each month with our “Pop Up Party Monthly Mixer.” Look for the Main Street pop-up on the 28th and join us for this final concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring something to share, and bring your own chair.

Starting early this month, you can catch the Full Sturgeon Moon on Saturday, August 9. Named in honor of the giant sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. Rare today, it once was abundant in late summer and provided an important food staple. As this moon reaches its full phase, it signifies the perfect time for us to connect with nature, the universe and the cycles that guide our lives. This moon is a gentle reminder of the ebb and flow of life. It’s a time to embrace the fullness of our experiences, just as the moon embraces it’s own.

advertisement

“The moon is the accomplice of all things related to the heart.” — Walter Mercado

Don’t forget, school starts in the PRJUSD on Thursday, August 14. Dr. Seuss reminds students: “You’re off to great places. Today is your first day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.”

“Let’s Make a Deal, Paso!” (Trading Day), along with the Paso Robles Comic Book Expo and The Kid’s Flea Market, will fill the Downtown City Park on Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This admission-free event, along with food and beverage vendors, is fun for all ages and is hosted by the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

With August, we’re recognizing summer’s finale! From this point on, our event calendar, along with the Downtown City Park, picks up the pace, and we’re busy through the end of 2025.

“This morning, the Sun endures past dawn, I realize that it is August, the summer’s last stand.” — Sara Baume

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...