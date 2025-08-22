By Ian Parkinson

SLO County Sheriff

If your phone rings and someone on the other end tells you there’s a warrant out for your arrest, I know how frightening and confusing that moment can be. The voice may sound official. The caller might know your name or even claim to be one of my deputies. And when they demand money to “clear things up,” panic can set in fast.

But let me be perfectly clear: this is a scam.

In recent weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has been receiving four to five calls a day from residents who were targeted by a phone scam that’s growing more sophisticated and more brazen. The scammers are impersonating members of our department — using actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees — and telling people they’ve missed federal jury duty or that there’s an active warrant for their arrest.

They then try to back people into a corner: pay up immediately or face arrest.

Often, victims are told to report to the Sheriff’s Office to pay a “fine.” They’re warned not to hang up under threat of being taken into custody. And the payment method? Scammers typically demand gift cards or other untraceable methods, something no legitimate government agency would ever do.

Let me say this again for emphasis:

The Sheriff’s Office will never call you to demand money. We will never ask you to pay a fine or post bail with gift cards. We do not resolve warrants over the phone.

If you ever receive such a call, hang up immediately. Do not engage, do not follow their instructions, and do not provide any personal or financial information. After ending the call, we urge you to report the incident to your local law enforcement agency. Even if you didn’t fall for it, your report helps us track patterns and alert others in the community.

What makes this scam especially dangerous is how convincing it can seem. These criminals prey on fear and urgency. They target everyone, but we’re especially concerned for our senior citizens and vulnerable residents, who may be more likely to comply out of fear or confusion.

That’s why we’re asking for your help.

Please talk to your family, friends, and neighbors about this scam. Make sure they know the warning signs and how to respond. The more people are aware, the less power these scammers have.

This isn’t the first scam to hit our community, and sadly, it won’t be the last. As law enforcement, we’re constantly working to protect the public, not just from physical threats but also from those who hide behind technology and prey on trust. But we can’t do it alone.

Education and awareness are among our best defenses.

So if you get a call like this, stay calm, don’t engage, and report it. If you’re ever unsure whether something is legitimate, you can always call our non-emergency line at (805) 781-4550 and verify the information directly with us.

Let’s continue to watch out for one another and make sure San Luis Obispo County remains a place where scammers — and their schemes — aren’t welcome.

