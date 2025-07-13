By Ian Parkinson

In our line of work, time can mean the difference between life and death. And when a call for help comes in, especially from a neighboring agency, we don’t hesitate. We move. We mobilize. We serve.

Recently, the Sheriff’s Office received a mutual aid request from the Pismo Beach Police Department. They needed assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man who had walked away from his home two days earlier. The man was considered at-risk due to a cognitive disability, a hearing impairment, and a known history of wandering. The stakes were high, and time was not on our side.

Immediately, our San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) unit went to work. Using cellphone data, they narrowed down a potential area of interest before the man’s phone died. Even with this limited data, 20 members of our SAR team braved rugged terrain, searching tirelessly to bring this man home. Their efforts, though courageous, were unfortunately unsuccessful.

But no one gave up.

At sunrise the next day, our SAR members returned to the field, this time joined by specialized K9 teams and our Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) team. The UAS team deployed drones — an increasingly vital tool in modern search and rescue efforts — to scan areas inaccessible or unsafe for foot searchers.

Thanks to their efforts, the missing man was located near a creek bed, hidden in thick brush and overgrown trees. He was alive — but just barely. Severely dehydrated and disoriented, he was quickly evacuated and transported to a nearby hospital. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery. But make no mistake: without the relentless determination of our SAR team and the advanced support of our drone unit, the outcome could have been tragic. He likely would not have survived.

I couldn’t be prouder of our Search and Rescue unit.

These men and women are volunteers — yes, volunteers — who donate countless hours of their time, undergo rigorous training, and respond at a moment’s notice, often in the worst weather and the most dangerous conditions. They are trained in everything from wilderness survival and land navigation to rope rescues and emergency medical care. Many are certified in advanced tracking, swift water rescue, and technical rope operations. They don’t do it for recognition. They do it because they care.

The SAR team is a division of the Sheriff’s Office, but it’s entirely composed of community members who step forward to serve others in their greatest moment of need. Their dedication is nothing short of heroic. It’s not glamorous work. There are no flashing lights, no press conferences. But it is lifesaving work. And that’s what matters most.

To those 20 volunteers who dropped everything to find a stranger in need — thank you. You are the embodiment of service above self. To the K9 handlers and drone operators, your expertise and precision were vital to this mission’s success. To the residents of San Luis Obispo County: know that behind the scenes, you have a team of committed professionals and selfless volunteers working day and night to keep our communities safe.

If you’ve ever wondered how you can make a meaningful difference, consider joining the SAR team. Whether you have experience in the outdoors, a passion for helping others, or technical skills that can aid in complex searches, there is a place for you. More information about how to get involved is available on our Sheriff’s Office website at slosheriff.org. All you have to do is click on the drop down menu “About Us” and choose “Volunteer.”

This mission was a testament to what can be achieved when we come together with purpose and determination. One man is alive today because of it.

