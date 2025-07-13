By SLO County Farm Bureau Women

Stephanie Gay Tarner’s life is a story of strength, resilience, and unwavering faith.

Born on November 9, 1951, in Santa Monica, Stephanie met her high school sweetheart, Brent “Hoss” Tarner, during her freshman year in choir. Their love story blossomed early, and they married not long after. Brent was raised in the Temecula Valley, where he spent his youth farming and raising cattle. Together, they made their home there and raised two daughters.

Stephanie Gay Tarner. Photo courtesy of SLO County Farm Bureau Women

Their journey was not without hardship. Just four months into their marriage and expecting their first child, Brent was involved in a serious accident—ejected from a semi-truck during a rollover crash. The cab landed on top of him, leaving him severely injured. Stephanie became the pillar of strength their young family needed, working tirelessly while supporting Brent through a long and difficult recovery. Despite years of financial struggle, they leaned on faith, and Brent was eventually restored to health. In 1978, he joined the California Highway Patrol — a turning point in their lives.

In the mid-1980s, while helping a CHP friend move to Paso Robles, Stephanie and Brent discovered the beauty of the Central Coast: open land, rolling hills, and majestic oak trees. It was love at first sight. After much prayer and patience, they made Paso their home and began a new chapter.

Brent’s passion for the land was only matched by his love for classic cars. The couple found a sense of belonging with the Golden State Classics Car Club. In 2005, while driving in a club caravan along the Cuesta Grade in their restored 1961 Bubble-top Impala, a sudden traffic stop caused Brent to swerve, resulting in a rollover accident.

Stephanie recalls the moment vividly, “All things happen for good to them that love the Lord, to them that do his will , it was very comforting to me as I was turning in that car … that’s all I said, and that’s huge to me, I could think of Him, and that was all I needed.”

Stephanie is deeply connected to nature. She finds joy in working the land, growing her own food, and preserving seeds—of which she has an impressive collection. An avid herbalist, she owns nearly every edition of the Herb Bible and often shares her remedies with grateful friends and family. Baking, especially cookies, is one of her greatest joys.

She passed along her values to her daughters, teaching them to cook, sew, and conserve resources. Today, Stephanie delights in her growing family, which includes three grandchildren—Luke, Sarabeth, and AnElise—and five great-grandchildren: Ruth, Killian, Thomas Lee, Charlotte, and Deborah.

Stephanie reflects on her life with gratitude and faith, “We have always leaned on the Lord in good times and bad: prayer was our greatest comfort, and He has always blessed us and our families. Life is never perfect, but He has always been there!”

About SLO County Farm Bureau Women

For over 100 years, women have been coming together to discuss and advocate for agriculture. Since the group’s inception as the Farm Home Department in 1923, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women have played a vital role in promoting farm values, improving nutrition, and raising funds for community initiatives. Today, it remains the only active chapter of its kind in California.

If this story inspires you to learn more about Farm Bureau Women, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

